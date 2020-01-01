0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderBiznis.SlajderBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

Denar to remain stable in 2020, says National Bank governor

The National Bank guarantees that denar will remain stable in 2020. Macroeconomic projections suggest moderate acceleration of the growth of the Macedonian economy, as it is forecast to reach close to 3.8% in 2020, National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska has said.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 1 January 2020 13:19
