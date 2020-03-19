Denar remains stable, central bank governor tells MIA

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – The denar exchange rate remains stable, National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska told MIA after an e-session of the Financial Stability Committee on Thursday.

Angelovska-Bezhoska pointed out that the central bank has a range of instruments at its disposal that guarantee the stability of the denar.

“Citizens savings in banks and saving houses are safe and secure. Deposits and all other services offered by these financial institutions remain available as before,” the Governor said.

Earlier, during the e-session of the Financial Stability Committee, the National Bank and the Ministry of Finance confirmed the stability of the banking system and its resilience to simulated shocks.

“The banking system is a healthy and stable core of the domestic economy,” Angelovska-Bezhoska told MIA.