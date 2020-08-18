Democrats stress empathy, unity and diversity in opening night

Washington, 18 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) — The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday, seeking to present the party as the direct opposite of President Donald Trump, and its candidate, Joe Biden, as the leader who can steer the country out of the pandemic and economic downturn.

The opening night of the four-day convention of the center-left party took place mostly-online, as a health precaution, and was capped by a keynote speech from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Her address focused on the theme of empathy, amid a high death toll from the coronavirus, elevated unemployment and a summer that was filled with protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

“Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy,” Obama said.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country… He is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment,” she said.

“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, they can and they will if we don’t make change in this election,” Obama said. “If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

The imagery and choice of speakers — many of whom were middle class supporters of the party of various ethnicities — appeared designed to highlight a message of embracing diversity.

George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minnesota sparked nationwide protests under the Black Lives Matter banner in late May, was mentioned several times.

His brother, Philonise Floyd, led the convention in a moment of silence after listing the names of others who have lost their lives to law enforcement.

Trump was repeatedly blamed for making the health crisis worse and for trying to capitalize on fault lines in society.

“Only a strong body can fight off the virus, and America’s divisions weakened it. Donald Trump didn’t create the initial division. The division created Trump – he only made it worse,” New York Govenor Andrew Cuomo said.

The event also saw political diversity, as several Republican crossed party lines to endorse Biden.

Among them were two former Republican governors, Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey, and John Kasich of Ohio, who ran in the Republican presidential primary in 2016.

The conservatives shared the virtual stage with Bernie Sanders, the left-wing stalwart and senator from Vermont who came in second to Biden in the 2020 primary.

Sanders urged his loyalists to back Biden, despite differences, saying the Democratic ticket was the best path forward for the left.

He noted that key progressive policy issues, such as healthcare reform, were moving to the party’s mainstream.

“If Donald Trump is reelected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy,” Sanders said. He warned that Trump was “leading us down the path to authoritarianism” and that the fate of the country’s democracy was at stake in the election.

The digital event lacked the high-energy crowds, packed schedules and street protests of past years.

Biden’s official nomination comes on Thursday. The 77-year-old will not travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the official location of the Democratic convention. Instead, Biden will accept the nomination from his home state of Delaware.

Polling shows Biden ahead of Trump on the national level, amid upset over the handling of the pandemic, though the main races to watch will be in swing states, like Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump visited both states on Monday, hours ahead of his rivals’ convention, slamming Biden as a “Trojan horse for socialism,” and vowing to protect what he referred to as the US way-of-life.

“We are gonna fight for the survival for our nation and civilization itself,” Trump said. “This is the most important election we’ve ever had in my opinion.”

The president said he would only lose the election if it was rigged, a remark that would have triggered alarm bells for some of his opponents who are worried he is trying to cast doubt over the outcome.

On Wednesday, Kamala Harris is set to make history as the first black person to accept a major party’s vice presidential nomination.

Also due to speak this week are former president Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The Republican Party convention starts on August 24, and has also been pared back.