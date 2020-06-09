Democrats announce wide-ranging police reform bill

Washington, 8 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Democrats in both the House and Senate announced a wide-ranging police reform bill that aims to reduce police violence, expand training and improve oversight and accountability at the national level.

The Justice in Policing Act would ban chokeholds federally, end certain no-knock warrants, expand the use of body cameras, and establish a database for tracking officers’ misconduct. There would also be changes to qualified immunity, making it easier to sue officers for abuse.

“The world is witnessing the birth of a new movement in our country,” said Karen Bass, a Democratic lawmaker. “A profession where you have the power to kill should be a profession that requires highly trained officers that are accountable to the public.”

Prior to holding a press conference, the lawmakers kneeled down in the entrance hall of the US Capitol and held a moment of silence that lasted for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time an officer kept his knee on the neck of George Floyd.

It remains unclear if the bill will have support from Republicans, whose votes will be needed for it to pass in the Senate.