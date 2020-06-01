Defence to deliver closing arguments in ‘Racket’ case trial

Skopje, 1 June 2020 (MIA) – The hearing in the ‘Racket’ case trial is set to resume Monday in the Skopje-based Criminal Court with closing arguments delivered by defence of the defendants Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13 and ex-SPO head Katica Janeva.

After presentation of closing arguments, the judge Vaska Nikolovska-Masevska is to schedule a new hearing at which the verdict will be delivered.

Jovanovski and Janeva are charged with extorting money from the businessman, Orce Kamchev, who is indicted in the ‘Empire’ case, to be released from detention in return.

During the first hearing in the ‘Racket’ trial, which took place on Dec. 2019, the third defendant, businessman Zoran Milevski-Kicheec, pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three years in jail.