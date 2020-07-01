Defence Minister Shekerinska visits army members at Water Training Center in Ohrid

Ohrid, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska paid a visit Wednesday to army members at the Water Training Center in Ohrid and addressed them for the first time as members of the NATO forces.

“You should be proud of what we have accomplished. NATO membership and increased funding will allow us to invest more in different army units. We’ll invest in better training and equipment essential for your activities,” Shekerinska said.

She stressed that recent Defence Ministry activities have been aimed at improving Army members’ working conditions and increasing their salaries.

“Salaries in the Army have been rising every year. If the average soldier was paid in 2017 Mden 20,000, now they make over Mden 31,000 per month” Shekerinska noted, adding that members of the unit securing the Lake Ohrid border will soon get new uniforms.

The Minister underlined that improving working condition has resulted in increased interest in working for the Army. Over 700 people applied at the Army’s latest call to fill 70 job positions.