Defence Minister Shekerinska presents appreciation letters to Slovenia’s Kacin, NATO Liaison Office representatives

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska presented on Thursday appreciation plaques and letters to Jelko Kacin, Slovenian politician and former Permanent Representative of Slovenia to NATO, as well as to Blerim Koljali and Valentin Dinevski, respectively former and current advisors at the NATO Liaison Office in Skopje.

Shekerinska thanked Kacin for his support in a video call Thursday morning, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

“North Macedonia and Slovenia came a long way due to your wish to see this country become a member of NATO. Now that our joint goal has been achieved, I’d like to present you with a small token of appreciation and respect for the efforts you made as Permanent Representative to NATO, offering us help when we need it most,” Shekerinska told Kacin.

The letters she presented to representatives of the NATO Liaison Office stressed the importance of their endeavours to help North Macedonia join the Alliance, as well as their personal contribution in achieving this goal.

“Your commitment helped build a bridge between our institutions and NATO,” the Minister said, thanking them for assisting North Macedonia during the accession process.