Decrees from expiring state of emergency remain in force during new one: gov’t

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – The President’s decision to declare a nationwide state of emergency on the day when the current one expires covers all decrees adopted since March 18, i.e. they remain in force during the period of the new decision, says the Government.

Decrees regulating restrictions of people’s movement, road and railway traffic, operating regime at border crossings and international airports, precautionary measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus in public spaces, public institutions, commercial facilities and economic operators, work in the healthcare, police and army systems and all other decrees remain in force.

The Government urges the citizens and all other institutions and legal entities to duly observe the abovementioned decrees.