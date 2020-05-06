Decrees can remain valid even after state of emergency is over: minister

Skopje, 6 May 2020 (MIA) – Decrees with the force of law have the same effect as laws do and the basic legal principle is that an act can be amended and suspended with an act with the equal force of law, Minister of Justice Renata Deskoska has said.

“Recently, I’ve seen questions being raised regarding the decrees with the force of law, what they regulate and how long they are valid. When considering such issues, one has to have in mind that a state of emergency was declared to enable the country to tackle the epidemic easier, alongside the consequences stemming from the crisis, including economic, social, educational, etc,” Deskoska tells MIA.

In the event of dissolved Parliament, she explains, the government in line with Article 126 of the Constitution takes over the lawmaking role by adopting decrees with the force of law according to the emerging circumstances in order to provide efficient response.

According to the Minister, the Venice Commission on the issue of the validity of decrees with the force of law has stated that certain measures taken during a state of emergency can be enforced after it is declared over.

“The decrees the government has passed so far respect the Venice Commission recommendations not to contain systemic and permanent solutions, but some of the decrees contain some individual and temporary measures that will have an effect for a certain period of time after the state of emergency is declared over,” Deskoska says in a statement for MIA.

On the validity of decrees with the force of law, Minister Deskoska notes that the country’s Constitutional Court by dismissing one of the initiatives launched to look into the decrees has recognized that certain measures can remain valid after the state of emergency is lifted. One such decree involves the decree with the force of law regarding the Law on Labor Relations.