Decisions to lift restrictive measures based on experts’ opinions, says Spasovski

Skopje, 17 May 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Sunday that further steps regarding the restrictive measures will be discussed on Monday at a meeting of the main crisis coordination headquarters.

According to him, relaxation of restrictive measures and normalisation of the situation will depend on the spread of coronavirus, and decisions will be taken based on the experts’ opinions of epidemiologists from the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

“The most important thing is not only to restore the measures, but also to maintain the situation at this level that we have today, and that is stable health situation in which the health system will be able to respond to the future situation,” Spasovski said.

Asked if there would be a day-long restricted movement for Ramadan Bayram, he said that given the fact that we observe two holidays on May 24, it should be discussed at both the main crisis coordination headquarters and the government session.