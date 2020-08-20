Decision on school year start date is expected

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – The government adopted the decision the new school year to start online, however official date for start of 2020/2021 school year has not yet been decided.

The matter depends on Parliament which is supposed to adopt amendments to the laws on elementary and high school education shortening the duration of classes, in line with adopted protocols.

The new school year will start online, except for children up to third grade and schools with fewer students and small class sizes where the epidemiological situation is stable.

The parents will have the possibility to choose whether their children at that age would go to school or attend classes online, as some families have chronically ill members (parents, grandparents) or are in a high-risk category, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference on Tuesday.

The second exception where children will go to school is in cases of schools with fewer number of students in places where the epidemiological situation is stable. In this case, municipalities would need to get approval after their requests are reviewed by the Ministries of Health and Education and the Government.

The protocol doesn’t allow for more than 20 children in a classroom, at a 1,5 meter distance and wearing face masks. Teachers will need to be with the students at all times, whereas classes will begin ten minutes apart to prevent children gathering in the hallways and school entrances.

Education Minister Arber Ademi noted on Tuesday that children up to the third grade will attend classes in schools as this is also important for their social emotional development.

“Except for these two exceptions, the rest of the students will attend classes online. The Eduino.mk platform is being upgraded with video lectures, topics and materials in line with the curriculum. In the meantime, work is underway on a National Platform for Distance Learning together with the Ministry of Information Society and Administration,” Ademi said.

The Bureau for Development of Education has set up distance education for teachers to use and create basic tools for teaching, and the process of accreditation of training programs of distance learning that would be realized at the beginning of the school year is underway.