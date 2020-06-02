Decision on possible reinstatement of restrictions by Thursday, says health minister

Skopje, 2 June 2020 (MIA) – There is still no decision on a possible reinstatement of the restrictions and the Commission for Infectious Diseases is still discussing this issue. Data and numbers are taken into consideration and decisions will be taken tomorrow or Thursday, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Tuesday.

“There are no unknowns for the time being or something that can surprise us, such as a new cluster. However, we are cautious and will decide by Thursday, considering there is a holiday on Friday when citizens could violate the preventive measures. Regarding the way how to do this, the areas concerned will be carefully analyzed and then we will discuss the issue with the Ministry of Interior. We are aware of the complications in a large city such as Skopje, which is entirely different to Debar or Kumanovo. I believe this decision can be avoided but we will decide by Thursday at the latest,” Minister Filipche told a daily press conference.

He said the Commission for Infectious Diseases is comprised of top experts with enormous experience, people who have come across other outbreaks and pandemics, such as SARS, when many protocols were drafted.

“In collaboration with the World Health Organization, these protocols were initially used for this outbreak, but of course modified according to the features of the disease. We have said on many occasions that citizens are an important piece of the entire system, a key aspect in managing this crisis that affects the entire society. We are all affected but we are also all contributing to the solution,” noted Filipche.

He told citizens that ignoring the virus and denying its existence would not help.

“The same measures are implemented all over the globe. Mask, distancing, regular hand washing and disinfection, this is the only mechanism that can protect us as individuals and society. Responsible citizens are a model for the others, because no one wants repeated restrictions and closures. This can be avoided only if we are disciplined and accept these new rules,” said Filipche.