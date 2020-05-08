Decision on elections in accordance with commission recommendations

Skopje, 8 May 2020 (MIA) – The recommendation by the Commission for Infectious Diseases, based on expert approach, will determine the administering of the elections, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Friday.

“Regarding the elections, we are cautious on next week’s recommendations. We are following the numbers and trends at a national and local level and decisions are taken accordingly. They are always based on experts’ opinions. The decisions will continue to be taken in the same way,” Minister Filipche told the daily press conference.

Asked when could be the right time for elections, he reiterated that the recommendation would be based on numbers and analyses.

“The Commission makes its recommendations based on an expert approach, analyses of numbers, trends, hospital capacities, individual regions, by age groups etc. The decisions and recommendations are based on science so that the Government can appropriately adapt the following measures,” said Filipche.