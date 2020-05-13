Decision allowing office holders to travel abroad refers only to coronavirus-related events

Skopje, 13 May 2020 (MIA) – Government’s decision which allows selected office holders to take trips abroad is to prepare protocols aimed at being able to attend coronavirus-related events that will be held in the region, PM Oliver Spasovski said on Wednesday.

When asked regarding the allegations that office holders will not be placed under compulsory quarantine after their trip abroad, Spasovski said that such claims are only intended to misinform the public.

“First, there is no decision that bans our citizens from leaving the country. Second, the decision refers to preparation of the protocols so that officials can travel primarily to certain events in the region that are related to the coronavirus,” Spasovski said after testifying in the trial against the organizers of the Parliament storming on April 27, 2017.

He said that at Tuesday’s press conference he told about a special protocol, which specifies what kind of protective equipment office holders should wear when leaving, during their stay there and when returning. Protocols need to be specified so that not to be kept under quarantine, as they have duty of performing certain functions.

In regard to decision to ease restrictive measures, he said that it was adopted based on the analysis made by the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

“According to the epidemiologists there are oscillations which are normal and happen at the end of the epidemic. We are entering 11th-12th week since the pandemic outbreak, but we should continue to be responsible, wear face masks, maintain social distance and in this way to help the society, the economy and the institutions,” Spasovski said.