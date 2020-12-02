December 8, non-working day for all citizens

Skopje, 2 December 2020 (MIA) – In line with the Law on Holidays, December 8 (Tuesday), “St. Clement of Ohrid”, is a non-working day for all citizens of North Macedonia, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy said in a press release.
