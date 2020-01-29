0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Debate on PPO law ends in Parliament

Experts on Wednesday continued to debate the Law on Public Prosecution, with Justice Minister Renata Deskoska, Chief State Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski, professors, and lawmakers in attendance.

29 January 2020

