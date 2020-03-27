Debar needs coronavirus testing center, devices to monitor patients’ condition: mayor

Debar, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – The Municipality of Debar – the first hotsport of COVID-19 in the country that is on lockdown – still doesn’t have a testing center and it also needs to be provided with devices to monitor the condition of the coronavirus patients.

“Even though the government announced it will open 14 coronavirus testing centers, it hasn’t been done yet in Debar. We also ask the government to provide us with several devices that are necessary to monitor the people infected with COVID-19,” stated Debar Mayor Hekuran Duka, who also is at the helm of the municipal operations HQ.

Speaking at its regular session Friday, Duka said security across the municipality was stable with no curfew violations.

“The government recommendations to tackle the spread of the coronavirus are mainly observed. Yet, there are still cases of larger groups of citizens gathering downtown that do not practice social distancing,” he said.

No new coronavirus cases were registered in Debar and Centar Zhupa today, Duka noted.

So far, 43 cases have been registered in the two municipalities, two people died and one patient recovered. 13 are treated at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje with 28 being treated at home. 210 people are self-isolating.