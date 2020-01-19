Death toll in Yemen camp attack rises to 75 soldiers

Sana’a, 19 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The death toll in an attack on a Yemeni army camp has climbed to 75 soldiers, a government military official said on Sunday.

Initially, security sources said the attack on the camp in the eastern province of Mareb on Saturday killed at least 40 soldiers.

But on Sunday, a military official based in Mareb, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack had left 75 soldiers dead and 100 others injured.

“The attack was mounted by drones and targeted a mosque in the camp where soldiers were gathering to perform prayers,” the official told dpa.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility.

Yemeni President Abd Rabu Mansour Hadi blamed the attack on Iran-linked Houthi rebels.

The Houthis have been locked in a devastating power struggle with the country’s Saudi-backed government since late 2014.

Yemen‘s conflict has intensified since March 2015, when the Houthis advanced on the government’s temporary capital of Aden, prompting Saudi Arabia and Sunni allies to start an air campaign against the Shiite group.