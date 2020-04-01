Deal reached on cabbage price; no less than Mden 15 per kilo

Skopje, 1 April 2020 (MIA) — The minimum price of cabbage until April 20 will be 15 denars per kilo, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Supply.

Following a meeting between Agriculture Minister Trajan Dimovski and cabbage buyers, they agreed on this price to make up for the consequences of the coronavirus crisis on agriculture.

“The State Agriculture Inspectorate will carry out more frequent checks over this period so there isn’t any price-fixing.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Supply is in constant contact with cabbage growers, buyers, and exporters so cabbage export remains uninterrupted,” the ministry’s communication team wrote.

The ministry continues to monitor the coronacrisis, the release reads, and is trying to ease its financial impact on agriculture any way it can. If needed, it will intervene by adopting special measures to solve any problems that may arise and protect farmers. mr/