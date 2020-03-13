Deadline for MP candidate lists expires

Поврзани вести
Gov’t takes tougher measures to curb spread of coronavirus; no new cases
13 March 2020 11:47
Another four people test negative for coronavirus
13 March 2020 8:48
Spain to ratify North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol March 17
12 March 2020 21:20
Gov’t, business community to handle coronavirus effects together
12 March 2020 20:58
Dimitrov, Filipche brief foreign diplomats on coronavirus situation
12 March 2020 18:53
Another patient tests negative for coronavirus
12 March 2020 17:03
