0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Deadline for MP candidate lists expires

SDSM-Besa coalition, VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition, DUI, Levica, Integra, SDU, Workers Party, GDU, Voice for Macedonia, Demokrati, Tvoja, coalition Never North only Macedonia have submitted their MP candidate lists to the State Election Commission (SEC) as the deadline expired at midnight.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 13 March 2020 8:36
Back to top button
Close
Close