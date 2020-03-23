Deadline for citizens to report their return home expired

Skopje, 23 March 2020 (MIA) – The deadline for Macedonian citizens who are stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic to report their return home in the nearest consular office has expired. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Transport are to arrange humanitarian flights and convoys for their return in the country.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that there are about 2,300 citizens, mostly stranded in European countries, and anyone who is to arrive in the country will be placed in a mandatory 15-day quarantine.

Citizens can report to the diplomatic and consular missions of North Macedonia via e-mail addresses and telephones of the countries where they are located or to the nearest consular office in the neighbouring country or in the region.

FM Nikola Dimitrov said on Saturday that a humanitarian convoy will set off from Montenegro to North Macedonia in the next few days.

Some 70 citizens are stranded there, and if all of them come back, they will be placed under the mandatory state quarantine. All expenses will be covered by the government.

Dimitrov also pointed out that the MFA has already contacted all Schengen countries to ensure that no citizens overstaying their short-stay visas due to the coronavirus crisis (i.e., will have to stay in a foreign country longer than 90 days) will be exempt from penalties.