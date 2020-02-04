0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

De Montchalin: No automatism to opening EU talks in March

French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Amélie de Montchalin, at a press conference in Brussels voiced confidence that the methodology to be brought out by the European Commission on Wednesday would be satisfactory for France, but there's still no cast-iron guarantee for opening EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania in March, MIA's Brussels correspondent reports. 

Photo of Тања Милевска, Брисел Тања Милевска, Брисел 3 February 2020 19:25

