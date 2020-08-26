“Days of St. Mother Teresa” event on her 110th birth anniversary

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – The Mother Teresa civic association organizes the traditional event “Days of St. Mother Teresa” from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5, which this year commemorates her 110th birth anniversary.

“The event starts on August 26, the birthday of St. Mother Teresa, by unveiling the renewed memorial plaque which commemorates the location upon which the house the Mother Teresa was born in, in Skopje downtown,” association said.

The event also includes holding of a formal academy and promotion of books dedicated to St. Mother Teresa.