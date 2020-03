Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – The Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday (March 29), with the clock adjusting one hour forward, i.e. from 02:00h to 03:00h.

The Daylight Saving Time in North Macedonia will end again during the last weekend of October 2020.

The European Parliament voted to end the practice of adjusting clocks by an hour in spring and autumn from 2021, leaving countries to choose whether to continue moving forward an hour in spring and back in autumn.