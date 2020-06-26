Day three of election campaign in North Macedonia

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – Friday marks day three of the campaign for the 2020 parliamentary elections in North Macedonia. Candidates resume with their election activities on social networks, as well as on the ground – visiting cities and villages across the country, in line with COVID-19 measures.

The SDSM-led “We Can” coalition will be campaigning in Tetovo and Skopje’s Aerodrom municipality on Friday.

“We’ll persevere and put away the masks, but what our rivals are going to do with the masks they are always wearing – masks of renewal, masks of fake patriotism. They can never get rid of these masks,” SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Thursday evening.

Speaking at an election panel in Ohrid, Zaev referred to investments in the city’s local and central self-government in the past three years making comparison with what had been invested during the VMRO-DPMNE-led administration.

He said that pensions were raised, salaries in most of the sectors were raised as well as the amount of average and minimum wage.

“We cannot afford to get back to where we used to be now that we have a chance, when we have friends and when we are in NATO and had been approved to start negotiations (with the EU),” Zaev told the panel.

The VMRO-DPMNE coalition will resume on Friday election activities in Demir Kapija, Negotino and Kavadarci.

“We pledge to protect the nation’s dignity and anyone who would deny the right to our mother tongue should be aware that we won’t give in, not one bit,” VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told an election campaign gathering in Resen on Thursday.

The first thing VMRO-DPMNE will do after July 15, he said, is to renew the economy, followed by complete renewal of Macedonia in every sense of the word.

Earlier on Thursday, while campaigning in Struga, Mickoski said that owing to wrong policies implemented by SDSM and its leader Zaev, Macedonia was now setting records in number of new coronavirus cases and people who are, unfortunately, losing their lives. According to him, it was therefore time now to stand tall together because it’s the only way to renew Macedonia.

The Macedonian Concept political platform will be campaigning in the third election district on Friday, including the cities of Veles, Shtip and Berovo.