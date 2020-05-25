Day of Ss.Cyril and Methodius observed in Rome

Rome, 24 May 2020 (MIA) – On occasion of the Day of Ss.Cyril and Methodius, delegations of North Macedonia and Bulgaria laid wreaths on St. Cyril’s tomb at the Basilica of San Clemente in Rome on Sunday.

Chargé d’affaires at the embassies of North Macedonia in the Holy See and Italy, Aleksandar Spirkovski and Magdalena Dimova respectively, alongside their Bulgarian counterparts, ambassadors Bogdan Patashev and Todor Stoyanov headed the delegations that also included embassies’ employees. They were welcomed by Father Stephen Hutchinson, the Office of President Stevo Pendarovski said in a press release.

The heads of the delegations addressed the event, referring to the observance of the 1151st anniversary from the death of St.Cyril in Rome, his life and work, the significance of the holy brothers for Slavic literacy, but also the history and ties between the Macedonian and Bulgarian people, as well as the foundations laid in building goodneighbrly relations in the future.

The Macedonian delegation laid a wreath on behalf of President Pendarovski, who is the patron of the event Day of St.Cyril in Rome.

Traditional events for observance of the Day of St.Cyril in Rome have been postponed to later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reads the press release.