Day five of campaign for July 15 elections

Skopje, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – Parties and coalitions who will take part at the July 15 early parliamentary elections, continue Sunday to promote their programmes on the field through observance of health protocols, at social networks and media.

SDSM-led coalition “We Can” will visit Kumanovo and Sveti Nikole municipalities, while VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition will present its programme in the municipalities of Novaci, Demir Hisar and Bitola.

Political platform “Macedonian Concept” will visit Bitola, Ohrid, Struga and Kichevo, while coalition Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa will be in Mavrovo.

On Saturday, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said there is no room for compromise with the rule of law and those who are obliged to charge and try must deliver justice, not block it.

“We will remove the remains of the regime in the judiciary on July 15,” Zaev told reporters in front of the Skopje-based Basic Civil Court.

He said the judiciary would be purged of corrupt judges and prosecutors if SDSM won another term.

“Those judges who intentionally work on the expiration of the statute of limitations will be dismissed in order to open room for those who do their job in an honest and professional way,” noted Zaev.

He also pledged for order and discipline in other institutions.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said that the party needs a big victory in order to avoid blackmail, intimidation, threats, pressure and bargaining.

“We need a big win for the farmers, for a strong economy, for reconstruction of hospitals, schools, sports halls, culture centers, roads, to bring our children home,” said Mickoski.

He said the renewal would come after July 15.

“I can be the amalgam that brings attitudes of political parties closer and represent an opportunity for the people’s perspective,” said DUI’s PM candidate Naser Ziberi.

Ziberi, who presented the initiative for equal economy in the private sector, said his nomination is based on improving interethnic relations.

“The objective of my nomination as prime minister is to send a message that Macedonia is already mature to create equal conditions in all walks of life. Ethnic background should not be the only criterion in giving people a chance to move forward. If we unite around the pillars of equality and European values, we can create fertile ground for a common perspective,” said Ziberi.

Coalition Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa paid a visit to the Tetovo villages of Lisec and Shipkovica and presented their platform “State for All”.

AA leader Ziadin Sela said now is the time for change, starting with the law on fair and just representation, economic offers and economic development, as well as the injustice on ethnic Albanians throughout the years.

Platform Macedonian Concept presented its programme in Prilep, under the slogan “This is the last chance”.

“This is the last chance to do something for our country. I will spend more time with the citizens after the elections, not before. This is something that no MP has done before,” said Zharko Boshkoski, who heads the list in the fourth election district.

Platform promoter Petar Bogojevski said they will work on a law for political parties, law on government, cutting the number of MPs, but primarily on a law for financial lustration of future ministers.