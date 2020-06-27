Day 4 of election campaign, parties continue to promote programmes

Skopje, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – Parties and coalitions who will take part at the July 15 early parliamentary elections, continue Saturday to promote their programmes on the field, at social media and on traditional media.

SDSM-led coalition “We Can” will visit Centar and Kichevo municipalities, while VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition will present its programme in the municipalities of Cheshinovo-Obleshevo, Zrnovci, Vinica and Kochani.

DUI’s PM candidate Naser Ziberi is set to visit plant KEM-AD and present initiative for equal economy in private sector, while platform “Macedonian Concept” will visit Prilep, Gevgelija and Strumica.

On Friday, the “We Can” SDSM-Besa coalition’s caravan was in Tetovo for a panel with supporters. SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said the citizens for the first time had the opportunity to witness a multi-ethnic election campaign.

“The other parties will never ever promise you NATO membership because it’s done deal. With the society for all concept we managed to join NATO, meeting one of the two top strategic goals. Now, it’s time to join forces like never before; it’s time to strive toward to becoming European along the society for all concept,” Zaev stressed.

He told his political rivals in the sixth electoral district that they will be all defeated. “We’ll beat DUI and the Alliance, we’ll win more votes than VMRO-DPMNE because the people are fed up from quasi-patriotism and nationalism,” the former prime minister noted.

Bilal Kasami said Besa joined SDSM because the two parties shared the same values.

“We fought together against the regime in 2016. Two-thirds of the regime was overthrown, now DUI will suffer the final blow. Together we guarantee there will be equal development, Shar Planina will be national park, tourism will be developed, there will be better infrastructure, accessible drinking water, job creation. We believe the future is here,” he told the panel.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski urged party supporters at Friday’s election rally in Kavadarci to vote on July 15 in order VMRO-DPMNE to record its most convincing win ever.

He said the opposition had been working hard to win next month’s elections. “The people are with us and with our coalition. We will have a landslide victory.” Mickoski stressed.

Criticizing the political rivals, saying they had failed in meeting any promise, he accused them of mishandling the COVID-19 epidemic.

Presenting the VMRO-DPMNE election program, Mickoski said it was designed to include everyone. He pledged to improve living conditions, more employment, better infrastructure and education, incentives for businesses, etc.

“There has to be justice. Here’s what we are going to do after we have formed a government – in the first six months in office, all those proven to have committed crime and corruption will be brought to justice,” Mickoski vowed.

Speaking at the rally, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikolovski, who is also the first candidate on the list in the fourth electoral district, said they had managed to secure health safety protocols on election day.

He called on supporters to vote on July 15 in great numbers for “renewal to be launched after the elections.”

The election coalition of the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa on Friday held a campaign event to open the municipal HQ in Kichevo.

Alliance for Albanians leader Zijadin Sela pledged that civil servants won’t be laid off. On the contrary, he said, they will be given appropriate posts.

“We will make the dreams of the Albanian come true. We will re-hire the Albanians whose jobs were undeservedly taken away. We’ll put an end to the robbery of taxpayers’ money. We’ll do everything your taxes to stay here, locally, in Kichevo,” Sela stated.

We, he noted, are the real choice for the Albanians.

DUI’s PM candidate Naser Ziberi met Friday with Tetovo citizens, saying that July 15 is an important date for the country.

“This is the first time that a third option is attempting to disperse the black and white duopoly. That is why I was baffled by the intensity of the resistance to the idea of an Albanian being the next prime minister,” Ziberi told reporters.

He sent a message for dialogue to his political opponents.

“We should sit down and discuss their arguments that oppose this idea. Let’s present our vision for the country’s future. I do not want and will not be a prime minister of Albanians only. I want to head the next government that will make this country more prosperous, more European, a country where everyone will feel comfortable,” added Ziberi.

Head of EU Delegation Samuel Žbogar and Ambassadors of EU member-states said in a statement they expect all political parties to campaign within the confines of the law while respecting all COVID-19 precautionary measures. The electoral process is an opportunity for political actors, from all sides, to reaffirm and clearly demonstrate their commitment to the rule of law and respect for the highest European standards, including by avoiding inflammatory speech, fake news and discrimination.

“We welcome the agreement on a date for elections reached between the political parties. We recognise the role of the President of the Republic in facilitating the dialogue between the parties allowing the country to resume the electoral process on the basis of consensus, and conduct free, fair and credible elections. We are confident that the citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia will demonstrate their commitment to parliamentary democracy by exercising their right to vote on the direction and priorities of the country. As the Republic of North Macedonia is soon to embark on accession negotiations with the European Union it will benefit from a return to full parliamentary work, allowing it to continue to pursue and implement key reforms, as well as to prepare for negotiations,” said the EU Ambassadors.