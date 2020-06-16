David Geer nominated as new EU Ambassador to North Macedonia

Skopje, 16 June 2020 (MIA) – Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, nominated Tuesday David Geer as Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Geer, who is to replace Samuel Žbogar as EU Ambassador to North Macedonia, is currently Head of the EEAS Sanctions Policy Division.

Žbogar was appointed Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of North Macedonia September 1, 2016, replacing EU Ambassador Aivo Orav.

Borrell also nominated Tuesday Thomas Szunyog as Head of the EU Office in Kosovo, Oana Cristina Popa as Head of the EU Delegation to Montenegro and Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut as Head of the EU Delegation to Turkey.