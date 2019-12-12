Danish police arrest 20 on suspicion of terrorism plot

Copenhagen, 11 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Danish police said on Wednesday they made about 20 arrests in connection with the suspected planning of a terrorist attack with a “militant Islamist motive.”

Several of the suspects were suspected of terrorism, Jorgen Bergen Skov of the Copenhagen police told reporters.

“We got hold of all those we were looking for,” he said.

Authorities believe the suspects attempted to obtain material to make explosives and acquire firearms, he added.

The arrests were made at several locations and police raided about 20 locations across the country.

Flemming Drejer of the Danish security service PET said the case does not change the terror threat in Denmark, which remains serious.

Skov and Drejer did not mention any possible target and did not take questions from reporters, citing the ongoing investigation.

A number of the suspects were likely to be arraigned on Thursday, Skov said. He added that police would request the hearings be held behind closed doors.