Dacic-Dimitrov phone call over relaxation of Serbia-North Macedonia restrictions

Belgrade, 28 May 2020 (MIA) – Ivica Dacic and Nikola Dimitrov, Foreign Ministers of Serbia and North Macedonia, spoke Thursday over the phone on further relaxation of restrictions between the two countries, which comes as a result of the improved epidemiological situation, said the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Dacic and Dimitrov exchanged experiences over the COVID-19 measures, information on the current epidemiological situation in both countries, as well as plans for further mitigation of the restrictions enforced in previous months.

Interlocutors agreed that the outbreak is under control and therefore most of the restrictions in force since March have been lifted.

Minister Dacic informed his counterpart that crossing of the Serbian border is back to the regular regime, says the Serbian ministry.

Ministers Dacic and Dimitrov agreed that bilateral relations are good and intensive cooperation between the two friendly countries can continue after the outbreak has been put under control. In this regard, Dacic invited Dimitrov to visit Serbia in the coming period, which the latter gladly accepted, reads the press release.