Dacian Cioloș: Smear campaigns only sully citizens, country

Skopje, 21 February 2020 (MIA) – Whichever party wins North Macedonia’s election, it will need a commanding majority in Parliament to implement the reforms as vital for citizens as they are for the country’s EU accession, according to MEP Dacian Cioloș.

Cioloș, who is a former prime minister of Romania and current leader of the liberal, pro-European Renew Europe political group in the European Parliament, held a news conference together with PM Oliver Spasovski following their meeting Friday.

“If parties engage in dirty rhetoric,” the MEP said in response to a reporter’s question, “both North Macedonia’s citizens and the country itself will end up losers.

“Which is why we think it’s important that media companies create an atmosphere [encouraging] public debate on what politicians and their parties want for North Macedonia’s future.”

Cioloș insisted the campaign rhetoric be kept at a level open for collaboration between the parties after the election.

“The sole outcome of smear campaigns,” the Renew Europe leader said, “is that people stay at home and turnout is low.”

“And with no political dominance, with no legitimacy given by voters, with no high turnout, the parliamentary majority will be weaker, and reforms won’t be implemented.”

“As a Romanian Member of European Parliament,” Cioloș continued, “I consider North Macedonia a partner, because, if we are honest, you are already Europeans both in the cultural and the geographic sense.

“The only thing left to do now is to bring our visions closer, so we can work together.”

Prime Minister Spasovski highlighted that the Government would hold a fair and democratic election, creating an authentic atmosphere of support for all institutions so they can keep working, uninterrupted, and so that voters can make their decisions freely.

Responding to a question about his expectations of smear campaigns ahead of the election, Spasovski said it’s up to political stakeholders themselves to determine how dirty their pre-election rhetoric would be.

“I think,” the caretaker Prime Minister said, “that certain political subjects still haven’t understood that people want good things.”

“They want to see what it is,” he added, “that you can offer them. What kind of development and prosperity, what kind of hope do you have to offer our country, what priorities in our citizens’ best interests?”

Spasovski added that all political parties should raise themselves to the level of taking full responsibility during the election process and showing they can lead campaigns based on values that citizens respect.

“The country’s progress, future, and hope,” Spasovski said, “are much more important than going back to the all-too-familiar state capture.” mr/