‘D Festival & Friends’ opens in Dojran

Skopje, 22 August 2020 (MIA) – This year’s ‘D Festival and Friends’ opens Saturday evening at the main stage in Dojran, and is fully dedicated to homegrown artists.

Festival organizers said they took all precautions to ensure extra safety during the event, in line with measures of the COVID-19 protocol on public events.

“Festival-goers will enjoy the line-up of Superhiks, LD Pistolero, Bernays Propaganda, Pluto’s Doubts, Donplaya, Prince$$ Donatsu and Bon Praskiza. Gloomie and the Red Bull team will be joining the program with a unique performance, giving the audience a chance to vote for their favorite beats,” the organizers say, urging visitors to arrive on time, wear face masks and keep a safe distance at all times.

All tickets bought until July 30, 2020, will also be valid for the 10th birthday edition of the festival in 2021.

“Preparations are underway for D Festival’s birthday edition, which will take place July 2 – 4 in 2021. First artists have been confirmed and among them are Jamaican reggae and hip-hop artist, Bob Marley’s son – Ky-Mani Marley, punk icon and ‘Ramones’ drummer Marky Ramone, the Balkan version of ‘Sonic Youth’ – Serbian alternative rock band ‘Repetitor’, legendary German electronic duo ‘Booka Shade’, and the charismatic poetess who won our hearts – Telemama. We’ll be relasing the second wave of confirmed artists in the coming days,” the organizers said.