Cyril and Methodius are Bulgarians, Cyrillic alphabet is Bulgarian, votes parliament in Sofia

The Bulgarian parliament adopted in the first reading the motion of coalition United Patriots led by VMRO-BND of Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov on renaming the May 24 holiday from "Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and the Slavonic Script" into "Day of Bulgarian Literature, Education and Culture".

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 1 October 2020 21:32
