Curfew under way across North Macedonia to curb COVID-19 spread

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – The streets of Skopje are empty and the citizens are at home in a bid to slow down the spread of COVID-19 after the curfew on Wednesday began at 4 pm.

On Monday, the government passed a decree expanding the nationwide curfew from 4 pm to 5 am on weekdays.

This weekend, the curfew will start on Friday at 4 pm until 5 am on Monday.

People over 67 are allowed to go out between 10 am and 12 pm on weekdays, while those under 18 are allowed outside between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Under the decision, movement is banned in public places and public spaces in groups of more than two people. Parents are allowed to be accompanied by their children if they are under 14.

Furthermore, the government introduced a regime for movement of people with disability. They can go outside between 7 pm and 8 pm on weekdays and between 11 am and 1 pm on weekends.

During the curfew, pet owners are allowed to walk their dogs between 8 pm and 8:30 pm from Monday till Friday and three times a day on weekends.

Under the government guidelines for institutions, economic operators and citizens regarding the expanded nationwide curfew, people employed at Skopje-based state institutions, agencies, funds, bureaus, offices, and enterprises, who do not live in the capitol and commute to work every day, should start working from home as of Wednesday. Ministries and other state institutions should adjust working hours in line with new movement restrictions, so that employees can return home before curfew.

The Health Ministry should organize activities of public and private health institutions and pharmacies throughout the country.

The government has tasked municipal crisis headquarters to choose grocery stores where people can find products in cases of emergency during curfew and underlined that those stores that take online orders should continue regular activities during the weekend. Municipal crisis headquarters have also been asked to organize movement of volunteers who will deliver products to citizens.

Manufacturers are required to adjust working hours and organize activities in line with new nationwide curfew.

New movement restrictions do not apply to the following people: Interior Ministry employees, National Security Agency staff, Health Ministry and Defense Ministry employees, Army members, firefighters, Customs Administration employees, farmers (only within the territory of their village), etc.