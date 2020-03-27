Curfew mainly observed, says Minister Chulev

Skopje, 26 March 2020 (MIA) – Citizens mainly observe the curfew showing high awareness, but there have also been a few cases of people not complying with the measure, says Interior Minister Nakje Chulev.

In the past five days, he says, 300 citizens didn’t adhere to the measure. “Some will be fined while others were warned,” Chulev states speaking to Sitel TV.

On the territory of Skopje, there have been cases of the curfew being violated in the Skopje municipality of Shuto Orizari, where police presence is heightened, according to him. Skopje is followed by the Strumica region in terms of curfew violation.

“The MoI is monitoring the curfew across the country at 156 checkpoints. Also there are mobile police patrols,” he says.

At the moment, police are checking on some 1,500 isolation orders alongside 8,900 self-isolation statements.

“Police are also patrolling state-ordered quarantines. Currently, there are seven facilities in the country where nearly 350 Macedonian nationals are accommodated for a 14-day mandatory quarantine after arriving from abroad,” Minister Chulev states.