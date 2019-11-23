Curfew imposed on Colombian capital as violence rages on

Bogota, 23 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Bogota authorities on Friday imposed an overnight curfew on the Colombian capital in a rare measure aimed at curbing an incessant wave of violent protests.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades against masked demonstrators armed with rocks in several parts of the capital as protests against government policies went into their second day.

President Ivan Duque said he would “strengthen the presence of the security forces” with measures including joint patrols between police and the army, and “increase the capacity” of the intelligence service.

About 20,000 police were reported to have been deployed in Bogota.

The unrest started on Thursday when hundreds of thousands of Colombians nationwide marched against alleged plans for pension and labor reforms, corruption and the killings of community leaders by armed groups.

Some of the rallies turned violent, with three people killed in clashes with security forces in the western department of Valle del Cauca.

Protests continued on Friday in Bogota, where demonstrators lit fires and blocked traffic. Businesses and homes were looted in the metropolitan area.

“I saw shopkeepers closing their establishments with metallic curtains, and I quickly escaped into a restaurant when I saw a mob coming,” said engineer Juan Guerrero, who lives in Bogota.

Thousands of people staged pot-banging events, not only to protest against the government’s policies but also against the presence of violent demonstrators. Riot police dispersed a large crowd that had gathered in Bolivar Square in the city center.

In an address to the nation, Duque said Colombia would not cede to “blackmail” by people fomenting “hatred,” and added that 146 people had been arrested.

He announced a “national dialogue” in order to reduce social inequality and to step up the fight against corruption.