Curfew, country’s longest so far, lifts at dawn

Skopje, 21 April 2020 (MIA) — North Macedonia’s 85-hour nationwide curfew, the longest the country’s residents have been under so far, lifted this morning at 5 am.

Several persons were detained over Easter weekend for breaking the curfew, the Ministry of Interior reported. They will be fined accordingly.

On workdays, the curfew begins at 4 pm, and lifts at 5 am the next day.

Gatherings of more than two people are prohibited, except for parents of children aged 0-14.

Seniors over age 67 are permitted to go outside only between 10 am and 12 pm.

Minors (under 18) are allowed to be outside also for two hours only: from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Dog owners may walk their dogs each evening between 8 pm and 8:30 pm, provided they stay within the perimeter of their house or apartment building where they live: no farther than 100 meters from the entrance.

Being outside during curfew is allowed only to people who cannot work from home and were given special permits by the Ministry of Information Society and Administration.

The public transit company’s JSP Skopje has limited its bus service to two shifts: 5-9 am, and 1-4 pm. Private bus lines operate on the same limited schedule.

According to Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, the government is working on a serious plan about lifting some of the toughest restrictions after May 1, so life can go back to normal. mr/