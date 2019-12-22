Cuban parliament appoints first prime minister since 1976

Havana, 22 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The Cuban parliament on Saturday appointed former tourism minister Manuel Marrero as the island nation’s first prime minister in decades under a new constitution that seeks to decentralize the role once held by Fidel Castro.

Marrero will be Cuba’s first prime minister since 1976, and will share leadership responsibilities with President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

“It implies a more collective leadership within a one-party system,” Arturo Lopez-Levy, an assistant professor of international relations and politics at Holy Names University in California, told dpa.

An architect by profession, the 56-year-old made a name for himself within the military-run Gaviota tourism corporation before becoming tourism minister in 2004.

Castro was prime minister until 1976, when the position was abolished and the iconic revolutionary became president and head of the Communist party. Castro died in 2016, a decade after ceding power to his brother and fellow revolutionary, Raul.

Cuba adopted a new constitution in April which allows some economic opening, amid concern over the deterioration of the island’s economy.

The new constitution was approved by more than 86 per cent of voters in a referendum in February.

Despite the changes, the essence of the political system remains intact. It is a one-party system in which the Communist Party puts forward all parliamentary candidates via nominating committees.