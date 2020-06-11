Croatian police ‘tortured’ migrants at border, Amnesty says

Budapest, 11 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – A group of migrants seeking asylum were “tortured” by Croatian police at the border with Bosnia-Herzegovina last month, rights group Amnesty International charged on Thursday.

Sixteen people from Afghanistan and Pakistan were kicked, beaten, restrained and then had food smeared on their wounds, according to an Amnesty investigation, in which six of the migrants were interviewed.

Ten men suffered serious injuries, including broken bones and head wounds. One victim now requires the use of a wheelchair, the group said.

According to the victims’ accounts, between eight and 10 black-uniformed police officers inflicted the abuse during the night of May 26-27, near Lake Plitvice.

The police “fired their weapons in the air, then kicked and repeatedly hit the restrained men with metal sticks, batons and pistol grips,” an Amnesty statement said.

“They then rubbed ketchup, mayonnaise and sugar belonging to one into the migrants’ bleeding heads and hair.”

Amnesty said it also spoke to doctors who treated the men upon their expulsion back to Bosnia, as well as non-governmental organization officials who had also seen their injuries.

One doctor told Amnesty the injuries included fractures, collapsed lungs, cuts, bruises and head wounds.

The group said it had contacted Croatia’s Interior Ministry, but had yet to receive a response.

Massimo Moratti, deputy director of Amnesty International’s Europe Office, said: “The European Union can no longer remain silent and wilfully ignore the violence and abuses by Croatian police on its external borders. Their silence is allowing, and even encouraging, the perpetrators of this abuse to continue without consequences.”