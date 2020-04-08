Croatian EU Presidency postpones EU-Western Balkans summit

Zagreb, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – In order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its effects, the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union has decided to postpone until 15 May all Croatian Presidency-related informal meetings scheduled to take place in Croatia.

“Regarding the EU-Western Balkans summit (Zagreb Summit), scheduled to take place in Zagreb on 7 May, a new date will be sought in June in agreement with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel if the COVID-19 situation permits. Alternatively, a video conference will be organised by the end of the Croatian Presidency,” the Presidency said in a press release.