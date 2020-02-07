Croatian court orders courts to include gay foster parents

Belgrade, 7 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The Croatian Constitutional Court on Friday published a ruling that courts must allow gay couples to offer and provide foster care to children.

In its ruling, the court said that the law on foster care “omitted certain social groups, producing discriminatory effects against people of the same-sex orientation.”

“That is constitutionally unacceptable,” the court said.

It said it was unable to change the law itself, but it ordered courts to interpret the law so to assure equal rights in offering foster care to “all persons, regardless of whether the potential foster care provider lives in a formal or an informal partnership.”

A Croatian gay couple and several leftist organizations and parties have petitioned the Constitutional Court to remove the articles from the law.

The couple, Ivo Segota and Mladen Kozic, had repeatedly applied to renew care of a child, but were turned down by the Zagreb centre for foster care.

EU member state Croatia is a profoundly conservative, mostly Catholic country.

It recognizes same-sex unions through the Life Partnership Act from 2014, passed a year after a referendum effectively banned gay marriages by defining marriage as a union of man and woman.