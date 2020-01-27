Croatian Ambassador: EU should fix its October 2019 mistake

Поврзани вести
Passangers from Istanbul, Dubai undergo thermal screening at Skopje airport
27 January 2020 19:02
Urgent air pollution measures enforced in Skopje
27 January 2020 18:28
Credentials of North Macedonia’s delegation appealed at PACE
27 January 2020 17:49
Measures to combat air pollution enforced in Skopje, Tetovo
27 January 2020 16:23
No citizens infected by coronavirus, Foreign Ministry says
27 January 2020 16:22
Merkel: Agreement for start of talks with North Macedonia, Albania by March
27 January 2020 15:42
Провери го и оваClose
-
You can always count on Croatia’s strong political support, says Ambassador Tiganj16 January 2020 15:21
-
Accession talks with North Macedonia high on Croatia’s EU presidency agenda: ambassador13 January 2020 15:10
-
Plenković: Time has come to show political responsibility toward North Macedonia9 January 2020 16:06