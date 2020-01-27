0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Croatian Ambassador: EU should fix its October 2019 mistake

During Croatia's EU presidency, the focus will be on EU enlargement considering Southeast Europe. SEE countries deserve to have European perspective and Croatia can support its immediate neighborhood, the country's Ambassador to North Macedonia, Nives Tiganj said Monday

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 27 January 2020 15:02
