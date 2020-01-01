Croatia takes on EU presidency with Brexit topping laundry list

Brussels, 1 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Croatia takes on the European Union’s rotating six-month presidency for the first time on Wednesday, with Britain’s departure from the bloc topping a list of pressing issues.

Twice a year, a different member state takes over the EU presidency, organizing high-level meetings and brokering between member states to reach consensus on touchy issues and push forward the bloc’s agenda.

Croatia, which in 2013 became the 28th country to join the EU, will oversee the first departure of a member state, with Britain due to leave the bloc on January 31.

At that point, both sides enter into a new phase of negotiations on future trade relations as well as political and security cooperation. Much is at stake and time is short, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisting on reaching a deal by the end of 2020.

While the actual talks are to be led by EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, member states must first agree on his mandate – a process that Croatia will oversee.

“Already in February, we will try to agree the negotiating framework for future relations,” Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Radman Grlic told the daily Glas Slavonije in a interview published on Saturday.

Another urgent issue is the EU’s next long-term budget, covering spending priorities from 2021-27. Failure to reach agreement in time could jeopardize EU agricultural subsidies, student and research grants or support for the bloc’s poorer regions.

Member states are bitterly divided over how much they should pay into the pot and how it should be distributed. Brexit complicates matters, with the absence of London’s contributions leaving a funding gap at a time of pressing priorities such as climate change and migration.

Croatia is among those opposing cuts to agricultural funding and support for poorer regions, which account for the lion’s share of the EU budget and benefit Zagreb.

“Croatia had a war in recent history and had to start from deep below zero to catch up with today’s standards,” Grlic noted.

But another issue is particularly dear to Croatia: EU enlargement, with most of the country’s Western Balkan neighbours on the waiting list for membership. Zagreb is due to host a much anticipated EU-Western Balkan summit in May.

It comes after Albania and North Macedonia were snubbed in October and denied the long-promised start of EU membership talks. France in particular put up last-minute opposition to the move.

“For Croatia, it is particularly important to find a solution after the, in our shared view, unfortunate absence of a decision to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said last month, at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Plenkovic added that he was hoping for a solution before the Zagreb summit, a goal shared with officials in Brussels.

For the summit to succeed, “it will naturally be important to create conditions to launch membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania,” Merkel said at the December press conference.

Meanwhile, Plenkovic faces a domestic challenge in the coming days, with his predecessor and political rival Zoran Milanovic of the Social Democrats emerging as the favourite to win Sunday’s presidential election.

A win for Milanovic could create tensions at Croatia’s helm, ahead of parliamentary elections due in December 2020. Among other things, the ex-premier is critical of Zagreb’s efforts to join the euro currency area.

Croatia is taking the EU presidency over from Finland and will hand the baton to Germany on July 1.

Merkel has already expressed support for Plenkovic’s priorities.

“All the problems resolved during Croatia’s chair we will not have to deal with,” the German chancellor said in Zagreb last month.