Croatia’s President says currently not in favor of lockdown

Zagreb, 21 March 2020 (Hina/MIA) — Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has said he is against rushing into deploying soldiers to help police control the movement of citizens amid the coronavirus epidemic and that, currently, he is against a lockdown, underlining the importance of personal responsibility.

“If we all contribute that way, the problem will be much smaller.

“But the problem will now continue growing for some time. We already know more also about the mortality rate,” Milanovic said on Saturday while touring a medical camp that soldiers have been setting up outside Zagreb’s Dubrava Hospital to accommodate patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

Asked if the army should be helping police in controlling compliance with recommendations on interpersonal distance, Milanovic said that he was not in favor of rushing into calling the army in.

In a comment on police monitoring citizens in the street, he said that one should also exercise self-control.

“We should be careful not to start seeing the enemy and threat everywhere,” the president said, adding that people found walking close to one another could be members of the same household, where personal interaction cannot be avoided anyway.

Milanovic added that for the time being he was not in favor of a lockdown.

“I will probably not be the one to make that decision.

“I can support it but I don’t see the need for it at the moment. A lockdown. Not at the moment,” Milanovic said.