Croatia’s parliament adopts 2021 census law

Zagreb, 28 February 2020 (Hina/MIA) – A population census will be taken in Croatia in spring 2021 under the Population Census Act that parliament adopted on Friday after a week’s delay and this morning’s meeting of the ruling coalition.

The census will take place from April 1 to May 7, 2021. It will be organized, coordinated, and carried out by the national statistical office, for which the government has allocated HRK 177.3 million.

Last Friday, Croatia’s parliament postponed the vote on the bill as ethnic minority MPs prevented a quorum after the government, and then MPs, turned down their amendments that citizens be allowed to say whether they have more than one mother tongue and that the minority quota among census takers be honored.

The Population Census Act was adopted with 72 votes in favor, four against and 24 abstentions.