Croatia’s Grabar-Kitarovic launches campaign for her second term

Zagreb, 5 December 2019 (Hina/MIA) – Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who is running for her second term in office, at midnight on Wednesday formally launched her campaign in Drazice, in the hinterland of Rijeka, which is her birthplace.

Addressing a crowd in the local cultural center, the incumbent president recalled that she also launched the campaign for her first term in her birthplace five years ago.

She said during her campaign trail tour this time, she would travel through Croatia from its southernmost peninsula of Prevlaka to the eastern town of Vukovar.

“I believe that Croatia can become one of the most prosperous countries, but that cannot be achieved overnight,” she said presenting her seven-point agenda for her reelection.

Commenting on the past five years, the president said that Croatia was no longer in a recession.

“The economic indicators are not the worst in Europe, wages grow higher, although still insufficiently, emigration is abating, and some of those who have left the country are returning home and we have also restored the dignity of war veterans,” she said.

She also said that her campaign would be free of arrogance and despondency as well as of divisions.

Croatia’s presidential election is set for 22 December.