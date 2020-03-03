0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Croatia’s EU Presidency will be historic for us, says Osmani

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met Monday with the visiting Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić Radman.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 2 March 2020 18:27
Back to top button
Close
Close