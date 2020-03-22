Croatia’s authorities advise citizens to dress warmly & to avoid close contact

Zagreb, 22 March 2020 (Hina/MIA) — The head of the national civil protection authority, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, said on Sunday that coronavirus was a bigger challenge than the earthquakes which rocked Zagreb this morning.

“On behalf of the Croatian Civil Protection Authority, I guarantee that we will continue to communicate as we have until now, both on the coronavirus crisis, which is ongoing and which, according to our estimates, is the bigger challenge, and this crisis now with the earthquake,” Bozinovic said.

The national civil protection authority will continue to rely on the positions and suggestions of professionals.

“What is specific to this situation is that the novel coronavirus is full of question marks and we know from before that earthquakes are not something to which science can give an exact answer.

“It’s therefore essential that we have full coordination of all services,” the minister said.

The army is already clearing up the rubble in downtown Zagreb, he added.

“Everything at Croatia’s disposal will be in function, coordinated. This is a double crisis currently focused only on Zagreb and its environs.

“The rest of Croatia is mostly and primarily dealing with the coronavirus epidemic,” the minister said.

“Together we will come out of this, don’t worry,” he added.

In an earlier Hina report, the director of the Croatian Institute of Emergency Medicine, Maja Grba-Bujevic, appealed to citizens following the strong earthquake in Zagreb on Sunday morning to dress warmly and to stay outside while at the same time avoiding contract in line with already issued instructions regarding the coronavirus.

She underscored that all services are out in the field and are seeing people out of their homes.

“Everything will be all right. Stay calm, this hardship will pass too,” Grba-Bujevic said.

Several electricity substations are up and running again and all services from the HEP power company are out in the field, trying to normalize electricity and heating in Zagreb, HEP said.

“Electricity supply in Zagreb and its environs is stable. At the moment several substations are being put back into operation,” HEP said.

HEP highlighted that the western suburbs of Zagreb have been left without heating.

HEP also advised that the Krsko nuclear power plant in Slovenia has not been damaged.