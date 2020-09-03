Croatia registers record daily high of 369 coronavirus cases

Zagreb, 3 September 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Over the past 24 hours there have been 369 new cases of the coronavirus infection and three deaths in Croatia, and the number of active cases today is 2,634, the national COVID-19 response team said on Thursday.

Until now, the record daily high was 358 coronavirus cases, recorded on August 26.

Currently, 269 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 15 persons on ventilators.

Since February 25, when Croatia registered its first case of the infection, a total of 11,094 people have contracted the disease, 194 of whom have died, while 8,266 have recovered.

At the moment, 8,901 people are self-isolating.

To date, 179,838 persons have been tested for the virus, including 4,492 in the last 24 hours.